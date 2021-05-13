Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip increases to 67 - ministry

 Contact Us
The Gaza Health Ministry said that the death toll from on the blockaded has climbed to 67, including 17 children. The ministry also added that hundreds of Palestinians in the territory have been wounded in the airstrikes.

Published May 13,2021
The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip climbed to 67 Thursday, including 17 children and six women, with 388 injured.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, two Palestinians were killed in Israel's recent attacks on the region, including a child.

Heavy damage has also been recorded across Gaza's residential areas, including the leveling of multistory buildings.

To date, six Israelis have been killed in the recent violence-five of them in rocket attacks in addition to a soldier killed when an anti-tank guided missile struck his jeep.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the city in its entirety in 1980 in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.