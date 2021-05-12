Israeli police injure 7 worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Violent confrontations renewed at dawn Wednesday in the Old City of Jerusalem, especially inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, after Israeli police stormed its courtyards and fired rubber bullets and sound bombs.

As a result, seven worshippers were injured and three of them were transferred to Al-Maqasid Hospital for treatment, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Clashes also erupted early Wednesday between Israeli forces and Palestinian youths in many neighborhoods in the West Bank, especially in the refugee camps of Qalandia and Shuafat and in the towns of Issawiya, al-Tur, Anata, al-Ram, and Hizma.

In Qalandia camp, four young men were wounded by live bullets during violent clashes with Israeli forces.

Gunmen opened fire on an Israeli army patrol at the main entrance to the town of Anata, northeast of Jerusalem, while youths, using Molotov cocktails and fireworks, attacked Israeli soldiers at the Shuafat military checkpoint, north of Jerusalem. Seven young men were wounded with rubber bullets in the clashes.

Young men also set fire at dawn to the facilities of the Israeli army camp in al-Ram amid clashes that continued until dawn.

Young men from Hizma also attacked vehicles and buses of Israeli soldiers and settlers on the main street adjacent to the town. Israeli occupation soldiers responded by storming the town and chasing the young men, and two of them were detained.

Last night, violent confrontations broke out in Jerusalem and in most of the Palestinian neighborhoods, villages and towns surrounding the holy city, where dozens of injuries were recorded with rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas.

The confrontations erupted after the occupation forces violently stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque after Tarawih, the special night prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and fired rubber bullets on worshippers.

This new attack on Al-Aqsa last night came after thousands of worshipers marched in Al-Aqsa Square and chanted slogans in support of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.





