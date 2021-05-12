Israeli forces resume attacks against Palestinians

Israeli forces on Wednesday resumed their attacks against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City.

After performing the dawn prayer, Palestinians gathered at Haram al-Sharif, the compound which houses the mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Israeli forces fired rubber bullets to disperse them, an official from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf (religious endowments) told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

Palestinians pelted stones at the Israeli forces in retaliation.

Israeli police also targeted Palestinian youths at the Bab al-Magharib, one of the gates to the mosque, causing multiple injuries to protesters.

The police action is ongoing.

Also, 35 Palestinians were killed and 220 others injured since the start of the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Five Israelis have also been killed and 45 others injured in Palestinian rocket attacks.

In the last four days of violence against largely peaceful Palestinian protesters by Israeli forces, 840 Palestinians have been injured, according to Amnesty International.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.





