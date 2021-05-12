Israeli army martyrs Palestinian man in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian was killed by the Israeli army early Wednesday in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said the Palestinian was killed in Al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron province.

No information was shared regarding the deceased's identity.

However, eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Huseyn el-Tayti was shot in the chest with a live bullet during a raid by Israeli soldiers in the refugee camp and was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his wound.

The latest casualty brings the number of Palestinians who have been killed in the West Bank since Tuesday morning to two.