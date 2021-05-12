100 more rockets fired from Gaza to Israel

The military wing of Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said Wednesday that it has targeted Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities with 100 more rockets in response to Israeli attacks on civilian settlements in Gaza.

"We launched a powerful attack on the enemy at 5 a.m. this morning in retaliation for attacks against civilian settlements and civilians," Al-Quds Brigades said in a statement.

It said the cities of Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Beersheba and Sderot were targeted.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said on Twitter that over 1,050 rockets were fired from Gaza Strip into Israel in the last 38 hours, adding that most of them were intercepted by their air defense system.

The death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of their offensive on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. At least 220 others have been injured.

Five Israelis have also been killed and 45 others injured in Palestinian rocket attacks.

Tensions have been running high since last week after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.