Ankara calls on Israel to stop attacking Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem

Turkey on Monday appealed to Israel to "stop attacking Palestinians," as the storming of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound by the Israeli police drew strong condemnation from the Muslim world.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said hundreds had been wounded in new clashes on Monday that came ahead of a planned march marking Israel's 1967 takeover of the holy city.

"Israel must stop attacking Palestinians in Jerusalem and prevent the occupiers/settlers from entering the Holy Mosque. Israel bears sole responsibility for any violence," Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said on Twitter.



"The world must act to stop this never-ending Israeli aggression against unarmed civilians in their own land."

Erdogan himself had on Saturday called Israel a "cruel terrorist state" that was attacking Palestinians "in a savage manner devoid of ethics".

Relations between Israel and Turkey have been strained since a Turkish NGO oversaw a flotilla of ships that tried to break Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2010.



Hundreds of people demonstrated in support of Palestinians on Sunday evening outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul.









