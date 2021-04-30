Palestine sends condolences on stampede in Israel

 Contact Us
Published May 01,2021
Palestine on Friday extended its condolences to Israel over a deadly stampede during a Jewish religious festival in northern Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sent a condolence message to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

In his message, Abbas expressed sorrow over the loss of lives as a result of the stampede during a religious holiday celebration on Mt. Meron.

Palestine prays for those who lost their lives and for the families of the victims, Abbas said.

He wished a quick recovery to those injured in the incident.

Israel declared Sunday a day of national mourning after at least 45 people were killed early on Friday in the stampede during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Lag B'Omer.