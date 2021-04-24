Israel strikes Hamas military posts in Gaza

Israeli forces hit Hamas positions early Saturday after it said three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

"In response to the 3 rockets fired at Israel earlier tonight, we struck a Hamas military post in Gaza," the Israeli army said on Twitter.

Tanks deployed on the Israel-Gaza border targeted the observation point belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in Gaza and Rafah.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Israeli army also claimed that two rockets were fired from Gaza, with one intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

The other one was reported to have fallen near the Gaza-Israel border.

Later, Israel warplanes launched airstrikes in the Matar Gaza area, located east of Rafah city.

According to the information obtained from the eyewitnesses in Gaza, Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes on agricultural lands in the area.

No casualties were reported.

In a Twitter post, the Israeli army said that underground infrastructure and rocket launchers of Hamas were hit by warplanes in response to rockets fired at Israel.

Meanwhile, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), claimed responsibility for the rocket shells fired at Israel.

In a written statement, the Palestinian group said the rocket shells were fired in response to Israel's attacks on Gaza.

"We had previously warned Israel of its attacks on the Palestinian people and emphasized that it would pay a heavy price," the group added.