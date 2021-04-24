Israel strikes Hamas military post in Gaza

Israeli forces hit Hamas position early Saturday after it said three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

"In response to the 3 rockets fired at Israel earlier tonight, we struck a Hamas military post in Gaza," the Israeli army said on Twitter.

Tanks deployed on the Israel-Gaza border targeted the observation point belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in Gaza and Rafah.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Israeli army also claimed that two rockets were fired from Gaza with one intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

The other one was reported to have fallen near the Gaza-Israel border.

No group has claimed responsibility for the rockets fired from Gaza.