Dozens of settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

Dozens of Israeli settlers forced their way into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Thursday, an authority said.

The Islamic Endowments Authority in Jerusalem said in a brief statement that "185 settlers stormed the mosque this morning."

Among the intruders was a former Israeli member of the Knesset, Rabbi Yehudah Glick.

It is expected that a number of other settlers will storm the mosque after the noon prayer.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis.