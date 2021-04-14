Jordan slams Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa complex

Jordan's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday decried Israeli violation at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

On Tuesday, Israeli police sabotaged door locks and cut off external speaker wires of the holy site as well as harassing employees of the Jordan-run Jerusalem Endowment Department and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs.

In a statement, ministry spokesman Daifallah Al-Fayez denounced the Israeli practices as a "provocation of the sentiments of Muslims and a violation of the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa mosque".

"The affairs of Al-Aqsa mosque are overseen by Jordan-run Jerusalem Endowment Department under international law," the spokesman said.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.