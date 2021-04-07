Biden to put an end to Trump-era freeze on funding to UNRWA

The US on Wednesday said it plans to restart economic, development and humanitarian assistance for Palestinians, totaling $235 million.

"This includes $75 million in economic and development assistance in the West Bank and Gaza, $10 million for peacebuilding programs through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and $150 million in humanitarian assistance for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

Washington is also resuming vital security assistance programs, he said.

"Economic assistance includes support for small and medium enterprises' recovery from the effects of COVID-19; support for needy households to access basic human needs, such as food and clean water; and assistance for Palestinian civil society," said Blinken.

The East Jerusalem Hospital Network, which provides lifesaving treatments for Palestinians, will get a portion of the funding, which Blinken said "is in addition to the $15 million in humanitarian assistance to address the COVID-19 pandemic and food insecurity the United States announced in March."

The US is also resuming support for UNRWA's services, including education for more than 500, children.

Blinken said the US encourages "other donors to support programs and activities that work toward a common goal of stability and progress for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

Former US President Donald Trump froze aid to Palestine as part of his wider push to bring Palestinians to negotiations on his proposed settlement plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The proposal was staunchly rejected by Palestinians who dismissed it because of its plethora of concessions to Israel.