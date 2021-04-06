Turkish troops neutralize 9 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Nine YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized by Turkish security forces in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were neutralized in a night operation while trying to infiltrate the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.