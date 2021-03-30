Bomb attack targets US-led coalition convoy in Iraq

A roadside bomb explosion targeted a convoy carrying logistics for the US-led coalition against the Daesh/ISIS terror group in the southern city of Nasiriyah, according to an Iraqi police officer on Tuesday.



No casualties were reported in the attack.



No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, the second against US-led coalition forces in the past 24 hours.



There was no comment from the Iraqi authorities or the US-led coalition on the attack.



Recent months saw a spate of attacks on coalition convoys in central and southern Iraq. Washington accuses Iran-backed Iraqi groups of being behind the attacks against the US-led coalition forces in Iraq.





