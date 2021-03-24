Israeli warplanes strike on points in Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes have carried out attacks on points in the Gaza Strip, an Anadolu Agency correspondent reported Wednesday from the region.

No information has been released so far on casualties or injuries in the attacks on the northern and central parts of Gaza.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on his social media account that their warplanes and helicopters had attacked a rocket-producing point and a Hamas military position.

The attack was carried out in response to a rocket launched from Gaza towards Israel last night, he said.

The Israeli military said the rocket fell into an open area in Israel.

No party in Gaza has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Israelis on Tuesday headed out to cast votes in Knesset elections.

It marked the fourth time in two years that elections were being held in Israel as a political deadlock persists.