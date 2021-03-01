Turkish forces arrest 5 YPG/PKK terrorists near Syrian border

Turkish security forces nabbed a total of nine people, including five YPG/PKK terrorists, near the Syrian border, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said on Twitter that nine people were nabbed in the Ceylanpinar district of the southeastern Sanliurfa province, and Kiziltepe district of the southeastern Mardin province.

They tried to illegally enter Turkey from Syria, it said. It was revealed that five of them are YPG/PKK terrorists, the statement added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.