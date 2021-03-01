Turkish aid group IHH to construct town for needy Syrians

A Turkish charity will sponsor the construction of a town in Azaz, a city in northwestern Syria.

In Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep, volunteers associated with the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) launched a donation drive to construct a town to house needy Syrians, who are currently living in sub-human conditions in refugee camps.

Charitable people from Gaziantep made generous donations for the construction of 300 briquet homes and parks for residents.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Murat Sahin, provincial director of the IHH, thanked the people for their generosity, adding that they will construct 700 more houses in Azaz and 250 others in Jarabulus, a Syrian city on the western bank of the River Euphrates.

"These new towns will be named after Gaziantep to show our gratitude to the generosity of the people of this province," he added.

The IHH has been carrying out efforts to provide Syrians with food, health care, shelter and education since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.





