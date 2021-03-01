EU pledges 95 million euros for Yemen aid

The European Commission has announced it is allocating 95 million euros (114.4 million dollars) in humanitarian aid this year to Yemen, ahead of an international donor meeting to support the war-torn country.

The aid aims to "address the most pressing needs" of Yemenis, including food, health care, financial assistance, water and sanitation, education and other life-saving support.

"New EU funding will be essential in maintaining life-saving aid for millions of people, exhausted after a disastrous year marked by fighting, Covid-19 and further economic collapse," the EU's crisis management commissioner, Janez Lenarcic, said.

He called on warring parties to facilitate access for humanitarian groups to those most in need.









