Car-bomb explosion kills 5 in western Iraq

Five security forces were killed in a car-bomb explosion in the western Anbar province on Sunday, according to a local official.

A booby-trapped car exploded as a joint force from the Iraqi army and tribal fighters were carrying out a search operation in al-Madham, 80 km west of Haditha town, mayor Mabrouk Hameed told Anadolu Agency.

He said a soldier and four tribal fighters were killed and four others injured in the bombing.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last month, at least 32 people were killed and dozens injured in a twin bombing claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group in Baghdad.

In June 2014, Daesh/ISIS captured Mosul, Salahuddin and Anbar provinces and parts of Diyala and Kirkuk, which have been recaptured from the group in late 2017 by the Iraqi army with support from a US-led coalition.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against Daesh/ISIS in these parts where the terror group recently mobilized its sleeper cells in rural areas.