Turkish forces 'neutralize' 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" at least four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey's border, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Commandos neutralized four terrorists attempting to infiltrate and attack the northern Syrian Operation Peace Spring zone-an area largely cleared of terrorists by Turkish cross-border operations-the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry also shared footage of the operation on Twitter.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The areas have largely been cleared of terrorists, but there are periodic attacks on regional stability and safety.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.