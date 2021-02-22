PKK terrorists neutralized by Turkish intelligence forces in northern Iraq

Turkish intelligence forces on Monday neutralized three senior PKK members in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

The terrorists, who were neutralized in northern Iraq's Metina region by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), were in charge of financing and intelligence for the terrorist PKK, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The PKK members were neutralized as they were gathering for a secret meeting, the sources added.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.