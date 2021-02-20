Palestine, Israel to cooperate on COVID-19 variants

Authorities in Palestine and Israel agreed Friday to technical cooperation against new variants of the coronavirus.

The Palestine Health Ministry said both countries decided to cooperate to prevent the spread of new, more dangerous variants of the virus.

It was agreed that 100,000 Palestinian workers in Israel will be vaccinated, per the statement.

General Director of Supportive Medical Services at the Palestinian Health Ministry Usame en-Neccar said the countries agreed to bring new test materials to prevent the mutated virus from spreading.









