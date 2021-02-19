Gaza to relax enforcement of coronavirus restrictions

Officials in Palestine said Thursday that measures taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus will be relaxed starting this weekend.

Gaza Interior Ministry spokesman Iyaz al-Buzum said in a statement that as a result of the stability observed in the spread of the virus, authorities decided to ease the restrictions, which have been in place since August last year.

In this regard, clubs, sports centers and wedding halls bigger than 500 square meters will be reopened on Sunday, the statement noted.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that more than 2,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank have died so far from the coronavirus.







