 Contact Us
News Middle East Ruling N.Iraq party blames militias for airport attack

Ruling N.Iraq party blames militias for airport attack

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published February 17,2021
Subscribe
RULING N.IRAQ PARTY BLAMES MILITIAS FOR AIRPORT ATTACK

The ruling party in Iraq's semi-autonomous north has accused a faction affiliated with Hashd al-Shaabi, an umbrella group of predominantly Shia militias, of being behind recent missile attacks on Erbil, the region's capital.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kurdistan Democratic Party spokesman Mahmoud Muhammad warned of "grave consequences" if attacks in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) area continue.

Rockets on Monday struck Erbil airport-which has a military base for the US-led anti-Daesh/ISIS coalition-and its surroundings, killing a civilian contractor and injuring eight others, including a US soldier.

The armed Hashd al-Shaabi group of nearly 40 militias is said to have links with Iran.

In the nation's capital Baghdad, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has formed a joint committee for further investigation.

The Guardian of Blood Brigades militia claimed responsibility for the rocket assault targeting "American occupation."

The Shia group has claimed responsibility for attacks on anti-Daesh forces in the past as well, and is said to be a part of the Hezbollah Brigades, which is backed by Iran.