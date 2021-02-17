Ruling N.Iraq party blames militias for airport attack

The ruling party in Iraq's semi-autonomous north has accused a faction affiliated with Hashd al-Shaabi, an umbrella group of predominantly Shia militias, of being behind recent missile attacks on Erbil, the region's capital.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kurdistan Democratic Party spokesman Mahmoud Muhammad warned of "grave consequences" if attacks in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) area continue.

Rockets on Monday struck Erbil airport-which has a military base for the US-led anti-Daesh/ISIS coalition-and its surroundings, killing a civilian contractor and injuring eight others, including a US soldier.

The armed Hashd al-Shaabi group of nearly 40 militias is said to have links with Iran.

In the nation's capital Baghdad, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has formed a joint committee for further investigation.

The Guardian of Blood Brigades militia claimed responsibility for the rocket assault targeting "American occupation."

The Shia group has claimed responsibility for attacks on anti-Daesh forces in the past as well, and is said to be a part of the Hezbollah Brigades, which is backed by Iran.