Rouhani: Iran wants to continue cooperation with UN nuclear agency

Iran wants to continue cooperation with the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to President Hassan Rouhani.

"We continue to be a member of the IAEA, we will continue to abide by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and we will continue to cooperate with the IAEA within this framework," Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Rouhani said he would also convey this to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during his planned visit to Tehran.

Iran had informed the IAEA on Tuesday that the country would no longer implement the voluntary transparency measures under the so-called Additional Protocol as of next Tuesday.

The unlimited access of inspectors to Iranian nuclear facilities on the basis of the IAEA Additional Protocol is part of the 2015 Vienna nuclear agreement, which was supposed to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb.

Without this access, there would be de facto nothing left of the agreement.

Rouhani said that from Iran's point of view, the agreement had not been implemented in accordance with the treaty by the six partners in recent years.

For this reason, he said, Iran has also decided not to abide by the Additional Protocol as of February 23. "We don't want to defy ... as we have said several times, we will fully return to our commitments as soon as the others do the same," Rouhani said on state television.

He said the US must return to the nuclear deal and lift sanctions. "As soon as this happens, we too will return to the templates in the deal within hours ... and if not, fine, we'll go our own way."

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the international nuclear treaty in May 2018. With tough sanctions and a policy of maximum pressure, he wanted to persuade the leadership in Tehran to negotiate an agreement with stronger and longer-term conditions.

In response, Iran has been violating key aspects of the deal, including limits on enriching uranium, the amount of uranium stored and the making of uranium metal - technologies that can be used for making reactor fuel as well as nuclear warheads.

The new US administration wants to come back to the treaty if Iran adheres to its obligations again.

Tehran wants Washington to take the first step by lifting sanctions, which have led to the worst economic crisis in Iran's history, in particular sanctions on vital oil exports.







