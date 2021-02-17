PALESTINE CALLS ON UNSC TO TAKE CONCRETE STEPS AGAINST ISRAELS ILLEGAL POLICIES IN LINE WITH INTERNATIONAL LAW

Palestine calls on UNSC to take concrete steps against Israel's illegal policies in line with international law

A senior Palestinian diplomat called for action Tuesday against Israel's policies in occupied Palestinian lands.

Palestine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) stressing that Israel's increasing illegal policies and actions have worsened conditions in occupied Palestinian territories.

Remarking that the annexation of the occupied territories is Israel's eventual aim, Mansour called on the UNSC to take concrete steps in line with international law and UN resolutions.





