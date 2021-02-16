Turkey condemns rocket attack in northern Iraq’s Erbil

Turkey on Tuesday condemned a rocket attack near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq.

"We strongly condemn the rocket attacks in Erbil, which are thought to have targeted civilian settlements," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We express our condolences and get well wishes to the people of Erbil, the KRG, the Iraqi government and the members of the International Coalition Against DEASH, in which we are also included," the statement added.

It expressed hope that Iraq will quickly identify those behind the heinous attacks and make them accountable.

"These attacks once again demonstrated the necessity of not allowing any terrorist organization to exist in the country's territory and strengthening national institutions in an inclusive manner for the peace, stability and sovereignty of Iraq," it added.

A civilian contractor was killed and a US service member was wounded along with five other contractors in a rocket attack on Monday near Erbil International Airport, where a military base for US-led coalition forces is located, according to sources with the US-led anti-Daesh coalition.

The Counter-Terrorism Service in Iraq's northern region said two rockets landed near the airport while another crossed over it.

It marked the second attack of its kind in the last six months. Unidentified assailants targeted the airport in September with six rockets, but there were no casualties.