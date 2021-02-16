Russia, Iran and Turkey to discuss stalled Syria peace process

Russia, Turkey and Iran are due to discuss ways to move ahead with stalled talks on a new constitution for Syria at a meeting of their representatives on Tuesday.

The two-day talks are to be held in Sochi.

Special UN envoy Geir Pedersen called the latest round of talks between the Assad regime and opposition disappointing. They are working on drafting a new constitution for the war-torn country.

Russia's Foreign Ministry called on the parties involved to reach a compromise without other countries' involvement.

The constitutional committee, made up of representatives of government, the opposition and civil society, aims to pave a way for a political solution to the conflict, but so far, little progress has been made.

More than 12 million people have been displaced due to Syria's nearly decade-long devastating civil war. Hundreds of thousands have died. Bashar al-Assad remains in power.

Turkey, Russia and Iran are the guarantors of the so-called Astana peace process, launched in Kazakhstan in January 2017 to end the Syrian war.

The presidents of the three countries last discussed the situation in Syria at a video summit in June.







