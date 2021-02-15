Syria claims Israel targeted Damascus

Syria claimed early Monday that Israel conducted missile strikes on military points around the capital Damascus.

The Israeli air force conducted missile attacks on military targets around the capital at 01.18 a.m. local time, according to the SANA news agency, which is affiliated with the Bashar al-Assad regime.

In Damascus, along with the regime's army, there are also military posts belonging to foreign terrorist groups under the command of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel has launched several attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah forces and the Syrian military, claiming that rockets are fired on its territory from time to time from Syria and the Golan Heights.





