Turkish forces neutralize 3 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorists in the Tal Rifaat region were neutralized after they were found attacking farmers harvesting olives in Azaz district in the [Operation] Euphrates Shield region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Euphrates Shield (2016) is one of the three successful anti-terror operations that Turkey has launched since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents. The other two are Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.