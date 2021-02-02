Qatar offers financial aid to needy families in Gaza

Qatar will distribute financial aid on Thursday to 100,000 Palestinian families in the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to a Qatari diplomat.



"A sum of $100 will be disbursed to every needy family," Mohamed al-Emadi, the head of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, said in a statement.



On Sunday, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani ordered $360 million in aid to the Palestinian territory.



The official QNA News Agency said the grant will be used "to pay employees' salaries, provide financial aid to needy families, and operate power stations to limit the worsening of the humanitarian situation, and difficult living conditions in the Strip".



The Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, affiliated with the Doha's Foreign Ministry, implements dozens of vital projects in Gaza in addition to its regular distribution of monthly stipends to poor families in the blockaded coastal enclave.