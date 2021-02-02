General strike in Israeli city after two Arabs killed

A general strike was staged in the Israel's Arab city of Tamra on Tuesday after the killing of two Arabs by Israeli police a day earlier.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that all stores and markets in the city closed amid a state of anger over the killing.



Israeli police said the two Arabs were shot dead while confronting armed suspects.

"Policemen noticed four suspects firing at a home in the city and when they tried to arrest them, fire was opened at the policemen," a police statement read.

Media reports said later that one of the dead was not involved in the incident.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation network said that Ahmed Hijazi, a university student, was killed by mistake.

Since the start of the year, around 16 Arabs in Israel were killed by unknown gunmen amid accusations by the Arab citizens to the Israeli authorities of not addressing the killings.