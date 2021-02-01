'Israeli drone crashes in Lebanon'

The Israeli army said on Monday that a drone crashed in Lebanon's territory.

In a statement, the army's spokesman Avichay Adraee said: "A short while ago, an Israeli army drone fell inside Lebanese territory."

"The drone crashed during an operational activity on the border with Lebanon," he said.

For his part, Hezbollah's military press said it had shot down the drone, noting that it "penetrated the Lebanese airspace in the town of Blida, southern Lebanon."