Israeli security forces kill Palestinian man in alleged knife attack in West Bank

A Palestinian was fatally shot by Israeli forces in an alleged stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said on Tuesday.

A military statement said the attacker was neutralized south of Nablus, without giving any further details.

The state-run Public Broadcasting Corporation, however, said the Palestinian succumbed to his injuries.

There was no comment from the Palestinian authorities on the report.






