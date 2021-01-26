Israeli security forces kill Palestinian man in alleged knife attack in West Bank
MIDDLE EAST Anadolu Agency
A Palestinian man who allegedly attempted to carry out a knife attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank was shot dead on Tuesday, according to the written statement released by the Israeli army on Tuesday.
A military statement said the attacker was neutralized south of Nablus, without giving any further details.
The state-run Public Broadcasting Corporation, however, said the Palestinian succumbed to his injuries.
There was no comment from the Palestinian authorities on the report.