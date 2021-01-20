YPG/PKK forcibly recruits over 50 young men in Syria

The YPG/PKK terrorist organization has forcibly recruited 52 young men for the last three days in areas under its control in eastern Syria, according to local sources.

YPG/PKK terrorists continued to forcibly recruit young men by separating them from their families in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province, where a large Arab population resides.

In recent months, the terrorists rounded up hundreds of young men by force at their homes and checkpoints in the city centers of the Qamishli district of the northeastern Al-Hasakah province, and took them to the so-called training camps.

YPG/PKK terrorists on Jan.12 opened fire on young recruits fleeing the group's clutches in northeastern Syria.

According to local sources, at least one person was injured when the terrorists tried to forcibly recruit over a dozen young men in Qamishli.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.



