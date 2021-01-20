UAE sees highest single-day coronavirus infections

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) registered a record-high single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as the Gulf state battles the spread of the pandemic, according to local media.

Health authorities announced 3,506 more cases of the virus besides six new deaths, the state-run WAM news agency reported.

The overall count has now reached 263,729 cases with 762 deaths, while 231,675 patients have recovered so far.

More than 2 million people in the country have received a COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the UAE Supreme Council for National Security. Abu Dhabi started its vaccination campaign on Dec. 23.





