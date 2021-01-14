14,000 houses built by Turkish aid agency IHH for war-weary Syrians in 2020

An official of a Turkish humanitarian agency said they built 14,000 houses for Syrians who are in desperate conditions due to the ongoing civil war in 2020.

Thanks to the reinforced concrete and briquette dwelling projects of the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), thousands of families have found the opportunity to live in warm houses rather than makeshift tents.

A total of 14,000 briquette houses were handed over, while construction of 6,000 reinforced concrete houses continues, Selim Tosun, the IHH media manager for Syria, told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

"Warm homes were provided to thousands of families in 39 different areas," Tosun said, adding that they are active in the region "to heal the wounds of war victims."

The agency has been carrying out efforts to provide Syrians with food, health services, sheltering, and education since the war broke out in the Middle East country in 2011.

"We opened two universities, 40 schools, six kindergartens, a midwifery school, and a rehabilitation center," the media manager said. "As many as 15,000 students are being educated in these schools."

Stressing the need for healthcare services in the region, he said the agency has also established 11 medical facilities, 44 health centers, and three prosthesis centers to date.

"Twenty-three regional hospitals are also supported regularly," he said, assuring continuation of aid this year as well.





