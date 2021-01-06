Turkey neutralizes 7 more YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized seven more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were trying to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone, south of Turkey's border, according to the ministry.

"Our heroic commandos prevented another infiltration and attack attempt in the Peace Spring area. 7 PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized before they could achieve their goals," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





