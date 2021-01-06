Turkey charities send humanitarian aid to war-torn Syria

Two Turkish charities sent humanitarian aid to Syria on Wednesday.

Through donations from local trade groups and citizens, the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province sent a truckload of flour to Syria, where millions remain in need of assistance.

Another truckload of food items, school equipment, and other supplies was sent by the Human Rights and Assistance Foundation in the northwestern Bolu province.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

The conflict has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions more.










