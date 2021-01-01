Israeli forces uproot dozens of olive trees in W. Bank

Israeli forces uprooted Wednesday dozens of olive trees in a village in the occupied West Bank, according to media reports.

Israeli bulldozers destroyed hundreds of dunums of farmlands belonging to the Masha'le family, including olive trees, in the village of Al-Jab'a in the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported.

Israeli settlers have uprooted, burned down and chemically poisoned 101,988 olive trees since 2010, Nazeh Fkhaida, director of the Palestinian Agricultural Damage Documentation Department, told Anadolu Agency.

The attacks have caused losses of $47 million to Palestinian farmers.

Settler attacks have escalated in recent weeks as a result of calls by ultra-radical Jewish leaders such as Neseam Moufel and Shlomo Retsaken to uproot olive trees belonging to Palestinians.

Jamal Jomah, the head of the Palestinian Grassroots Anti-Apartheid Wall Camping -- a coalition of Palestinian non-governmental organizations -- said more than 8,400 olive trees were destroyed in Israeli attacks this year.





