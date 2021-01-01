Israel counts additional 5,800 coronavirus infections

Israel reported on Friday further 5,804 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours amid ongoing efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccine for its people.

The Health Ministry said in its daily briefing on the virus update that the tally of infections across Israel has jumped to 426,749, including 3,338 death cases.

The statement added that the current active cases count 45,373 -- including 678 in critical health condition and 168 patients connected to ventilator.

Meanwhile, Israel continues the vaccination campaign where 950,000 of its population took shots as of Friday.

Israel started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in December, starting with the health staff and citizens aged above 60.