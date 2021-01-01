16 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in West Bank

A Palestinian demonstrator runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Israeli settlements, in Deir Jarir in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

At least 16 Palestinians were injured on Friday as Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse a protest in the occupied West Bank, according to eyewitnesses.

The protest was held against Israeli settlements in Deir Jarir, Ramallah city.

The army used a drone to throw dozens of tear gas canisters at the protesters.

On Dec. 23, settlers began establishing a settlement outpost in the Sharafat mountain area in the village of Deir Jarir by installing equipment and tents on the top of the mountain under the protection of the Israeli army.

More than 400,000 Jewish settlers currently live in more than 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activities there as illegal.







