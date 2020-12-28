Israel returns to lockdown amid virus case surge

Israel returned to a nationwide lockdown late Sunday amid a surge in coronavirus infections, according to Israeli media.

The lockdown began as of 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT) for at least two weeks, though it will likely to be extended, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

Israeli police had set up dozens of roadblocks all over the country to ensure the implementation of the lockdown instructions, according to official Kan TV channel.

Under the lockdown, people must remain 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) of home, with some exceptions for buying food and receiving treatment.

The lockdown was the third since the start of the pandemic. The country previously imposed a nationwide lockdown in mid-April and in September in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

Israel began a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Dec. 19.

During the past 24 hours, Israel recorded a total of 1,967 infections, bringing the count to 401,197 cases, including 3225 deaths.