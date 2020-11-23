Terrorists kill 3 security officers in western Iraq

At least three security officers were killed Sunday in an attack by the Daesh/ISIS terror group in Iraq's western Anbar province, according to a security source.

Members of the terrorist group ambushed a vehicle carrying the officers in the Al Sakar area, Police Captain Ahmed Duleymi told Anadolu Agency.

The terrorists also kidnapped a truck driver, whose fate is unknown, Duleymi added.

In recent months, suspected Daesh/ISIS militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Diyala provinces, known as the "Triangle of Death."

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all of its territory invaded by the terrorist group in 2014, which accounted for about a third of the country's area.

But the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.