Turkish troops neutralize 6 YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate Euphrates Shield region in northern Syria

Turkey on Wednesday "neutralized" six YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate its cross-border anti-terrorism operations region in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said.

"Six PKK/YPG terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the Euphrates Shield region in order to disturb peace and security were neutralized," it said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable a peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.