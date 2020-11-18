Palestinians decry planned trilateral meeting in Israel

Palestinian groups condemned a meeting between the US, Bahrain and Israel scheduled to be held Wednesday in Jerusalem.

In a statement issued by the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces Committee, Palestinian factions said the meeting, which will be attended by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is a "clear attack" on the rights of the Palestinian people.

The joint committee includes representatives of the Palestinian resistance groups Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Palestine Liberation Organization along with a handful of smaller factions.

The statement reiterated that Palestinians reject the normalization process between some Arab states and Israel.

Al-Zayani will pay his first official visit to Israel since his country established diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv in September.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), a high-level delegation headed by al-Zayani will fly on Wednesday to Tel Aviv.

The visit "will shed light on economic opportunities, bilateral agreements with Israel and endeavors aimed at achieving common interests," according to BNA.

On Sept. 15, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates agreed to establish full diplomatic, cultural and commercial relations with Israel after signing controversial agreements at the White House.

The deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.













