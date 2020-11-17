Israeli PM Netanyahu to travel to UAE in December at invitation of Crown Prince al-Nahyan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December for his first official visit, Israeli media reported Monday.

The upcoming visit comes at the official invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The Hebrew Walla website last month quoted Israeli officials as saying that Netanyahu prevented his Cabinet ministers from traveling to the UAE before he first traveled there.

The website, citing three unnamed officials, said a number of ministers contacted Netanyahu's office and informed him of their interest in visiting the UAE to hold meetings with their counterparts to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Among the ministers who wanted to travel to the UAE was Transport Minister Miri Regev.

However, Netanyahu rejected the requests of his ministers as he was interested in being the first Israeli politician to visit the UAE after signing the normalization agreement.

On Oct. 12, Netanyahu spoke by phone with Mohammed bin Zayed and they invited each other for visits.

On Sept. 15, the UAE and Bahrain signed two agreements for full normalization of relations with Israel in a move that sparked anger among Palestinians.













