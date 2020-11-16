Palestine records 7 new deaths from coronavirus

Palestinian health authorities recorded seven additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic in the occupied West Bank on Monday.



Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said a total of 836 new virus cases were registered over the past 24 hours-383 cases in the West Bank and 453 in the Gaza Strip.



According to the minister, 40 patients are still in intensive care units.



Monday's tally brings the overall count to 76,162 confirmed cases, including 647 deaths, and 66,553 recoveries.







