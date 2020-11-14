Pandemic sickens 1,174 in UAE, 203 in Qatar

Health authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar recorded new infections from the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.

The UAE Health Ministry said 1,174 new virus cases and 678 recoveries were registered over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's tally to 149,135 cases, including 528 deaths, and 142,561 recoveries.

In Qatar, the Health Ministry said 203 people tested positive for COVID-19, while 221 patients recovered.

Qatar's count now rose to 135,570 confirmed cases, including 234 fatalities, and 132,577 recoveries.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed nearly 1.3 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

More than 53.5 million cases have been reported worldwide, while nearly 34.5 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.