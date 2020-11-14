MIDDLE EAST

Jordan demands int’l community put pressure on Israel

demanded the international community on Saturday put pressure on to stop its violations of the Masjid al-Aqsa.

After the Jewish settlers decided to extend raids on Masjid al-Aqsa for 30 minutes in the afternoon, Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Daifallah Al-Fayez released a statement that said the raids, under the auspices of the Israeli police, were a violation of the legal and historical status quo of the Masjid al-Aqsa and international law.

Considering the extension, which was not accepted, Al-Fayez called on Israel to end its violations.

Israeli authorities decided to extend the entrance time of fanatical Jews to Masjid al-Aqsa by 30 minutes as of Nov. 3, an official from the Quds Islamic Foundations Administration told Anadolu Agency.

Fanatical Jews are allowed to raid Masjid al-Aqsa between 7 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. (0900GMT and 1230GMT), and with a half-hour extension between 1230 p.m. and 2 p.m. (1430GMT and 1600GMT), according to the new decision.

